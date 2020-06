Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Location and Luxury Living at "The Esplanade". On the 10th floor with floor to ceiling windows.There are gleaming hardwood floors and abundant closet space, an in-unit W/D and garage parking. Exceptionally well run building with 24/7 concierge, guest parking, lap pool, spa, and an exercise room. Minutes to Lechmere GREEN Line, Kendall Square RED Line and Bunker Hill ORANGE Line. Steps to Galleria Mall and comfortable walk to North Station.



Terms: One year lease