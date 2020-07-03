All apartments in Cambridge
63 Inman St.

63 Inman Street · (617) 756-5195
Location

63 Inman Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Good sized sunny studio in nicely maintained building in Central Square. Fully furnished apartment with all utilities included and wi-fi internet. Private bath. On-site laundry. Hardwood floors. 2 blocks to Red line subway train, convenient to Harvard, MIT, MGH. Harvard / MIT / MGH / Longwood affiliation - Fellows and Post Docs only. Friendly community of Harvard and MIT, MGH and Longwood post-docs and scholars sharing a very nicely renovated and maintained building, each in their own completely private apartment with utilities and internet included in the rents, with laundry facilities, covered secure bike parking, shared garden and tandem car parking on site. Equidistant 4 min. walks to lively Inman Sq and Central Sq with redline, Longwood M2 and 47, and Harvard-MIT #1 shuttle bus lines' stop. The Harvard-MIT/Kendall #68 and the Harvard Van stop directly at the house. Wholefoods supermarket as well as other supermarkets and plenty of shopping and entertainment are within 2-5 min. walk from the house. Good safe nice Mid-Cambridge residential area with tree-lined streets. This is a none-smoker building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Inman St. have any available units?
63 Inman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Inman St. have?
Some of 63 Inman St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Inman St. currently offering any rent specials?
63 Inman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Inman St. pet-friendly?
No, 63 Inman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 63 Inman St. offer parking?
Yes, 63 Inman St. offers parking.
Does 63 Inman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Inman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Inman St. have a pool?
No, 63 Inman St. does not have a pool.
Does 63 Inman St. have accessible units?
No, 63 Inman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Inman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Inman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
