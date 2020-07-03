63 Inman St.

Amenities

Good sized sunny studio in nicely maintained building in Central Square. Fully furnished apartment with all utilities included and wi-fi internet. Private bath. On-site laundry. Hardwood floors. 2 blocks to Red line subway train, convenient to Harvard, MIT, MGH. Harvard / MIT / MGH / Longwood affiliation - Fellows and Post Docs only. Friendly community of Harvard and MIT, MGH and Longwood post-docs and scholars sharing a very nicely renovated and maintained building, each in their own completely private apartment with utilities and internet included in the rents, with laundry facilities, covered secure bike parking, shared garden and tandem car parking on site. Equidistant 4 min. walks to lively Inman Sq and Central Sq with redline, Longwood M2 and 47, and Harvard-MIT #1 shuttle bus lines' stop. The Harvard-MIT/Kendall #68 and the Harvard Van stop directly at the house. Wholefoods supermarket as well as other supermarkets and plenty of shopping and entertainment are within 2-5 min. walk from the house. Good safe nice Mid-Cambridge residential area with tree-lined streets. This is a none-smoker building.



Terms: One year lease