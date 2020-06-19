All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

6 Canal Park

6 Canal Park · (508) 361-9355
Location

6 Canal Park, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Available for immediate occupancy, furnished. Rarely available waterfront unit at Thomas Graves Landing in Cambridge. This beautifully renovated unit features an open layout, bamboo floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and a 200+ sq ft private patio overlooking the canal. The unit also comes with garage parking and additional storage. Thomas Graves Landing is a luxury full-service building with 24/7 concierge service and on-site professional management, with amenities including a fitness center, pool, sauna/steam, and function room. Easy access to Green Line MBTA Lechmere stop, MGH, CambridgeSide Galleria Mall, and restaurants. Rent includes one garage parking space, hot water and heat. No smoking, No pets. Credit, income and background checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Canal Park have any available units?
6 Canal Park has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Canal Park have?
Some of 6 Canal Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Canal Park currently offering any rent specials?
6 Canal Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Canal Park pet-friendly?
No, 6 Canal Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 6 Canal Park offer parking?
Yes, 6 Canal Park does offer parking.
Does 6 Canal Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Canal Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Canal Park have a pool?
Yes, 6 Canal Park has a pool.
Does 6 Canal Park have accessible units?
No, 6 Canal Park does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Canal Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Canal Park has units with dishwashers.
