6 Canal Park

Available for immediate occupancy, furnished. Rarely available waterfront unit at Thomas Graves Landing in Cambridge. This beautifully renovated unit features an open layout, bamboo floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and a 200+ sq ft private patio overlooking the canal. The unit also comes with garage parking and additional storage. Thomas Graves Landing is a luxury full-service building with 24/7 concierge service and on-site professional management, with amenities including a fitness center, pool, sauna/steam, and function room. Easy access to Green Line MBTA Lechmere stop, MGH, CambridgeSide Galleria Mall, and restaurants. Rent includes one garage parking space, hot water and heat. No smoking, No pets. Credit, income and background checks required.