This is a solid good sized studio apartment just outside Porter Sq and just off mass Ave. Only a 5 minute walk to train and shops. Rent includes heat & hot water with access to laundry in the building. Hardwood floors and great natural sunlight with nice kitchen makes this place a great value, call us now to schedule a showing. -- PICS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE SAME BUILDING --



Terms: One year lease