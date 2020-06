Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Just repainted and professionally cleaned looks great second floor, one bedroom near Harvard, hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, living room, updated galley kitchen with dishwasher, foyer, huge walk in closet, high ceilings, pastoral setting on large lot, laundry on site, parking and zip cars avail, easy 8 minute walk to Harvard Sq, quiet location. includes heat and hot water. Avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the exact unit available



Terms: One year lease