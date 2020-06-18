345 Harvard St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*Video Tour Available* Charming one bedroom one bathroom condominium in Mid-Cambridge. This unit offers a renovated kitchen with granite counters and a stainless dishwasher. The bedroom is outfitted with large California closets, and space for a queen-sized bed. The bathroom is recently renovated as well. The condo features flowing hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy being moments from Harvard Square, Red Line MBTA stop, and all the areas best restaurants and boutique shops. Rent price includes all metered utilities, one deeded parking spot, and one private storage locker. Common laundry is coin operated and provided in the building. This unit is available for a 6/1/20 move in date. Landlord is paying half the brokerage fee!



Terms: One year lease