Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

345 Harvard St.

345 Harvard Street · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*Video Tour Available* Charming one bedroom one bathroom condominium in Mid-Cambridge. This unit offers a renovated kitchen with granite counters and a stainless dishwasher. The bedroom is outfitted with large California closets, and space for a queen-sized bed. The bathroom is recently renovated as well. The condo features flowing hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy being moments from Harvard Square, Red Line MBTA stop, and all the areas best restaurants and boutique shops. Rent price includes all metered utilities, one deeded parking spot, and one private storage locker. Common laundry is coin operated and provided in the building. This unit is available for a 6/1/20 move in date. Landlord is paying half the brokerage fee!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Harvard St. have any available units?
345 Harvard St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Harvard St. have?
Some of 345 Harvard St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
345 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 345 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 345 Harvard St. offer parking?
Yes, 345 Harvard St. does offer parking.
Does 345 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 345 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 345 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 345 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
