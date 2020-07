Amenities

Sun-splashed, newly renovated certified deleaded top floor 3 bedroom unit, conveniently located close to MIT and Kendall/Technology Square. Features a brand new, modern, stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops. Enjoy the comfort of central AC in the summer time and exclusive use in-unit laundry. Excellent closet storage and private rear porch. Enjoy all the amenities of Inman and Central Square while being in the middle of it all!