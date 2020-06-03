All apartments in Cambridge
320 Rindge Ave

320 Rindge Avenue · (617) 888-2832
Location

320 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brickworks Community is conveniently located close to Alewife T Station with easy access to Route 2, I-95, Storrow Drive, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. This wonderful 2bed/2bath corner unit features an inviting layout; lovely light and modern finishes. The kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the eating area. There is a large living room that opens to the private deck, two good size bedrooms with ample closet space. In unit laundry, central AC, one garage parking for one car. Available 8/1/20, don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Rindge Ave have any available units?
320 Rindge Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Rindge Ave have?
Some of 320 Rindge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Rindge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 Rindge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Rindge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 320 Rindge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 320 Rindge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 320 Rindge Ave offers parking.
Does 320 Rindge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Rindge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Rindge Ave have a pool?
No, 320 Rindge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 Rindge Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 Rindge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Rindge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Rindge Ave has units with dishwashers.
