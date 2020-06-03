320 Rindge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brickworks Community is conveniently located close to Alewife T Station with easy access to Route 2, I-95, Storrow Drive, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. This wonderful 2bed/2bath corner unit features an inviting layout; lovely light and modern finishes. The kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the eating area. There is a large living room that opens to the private deck, two good size bedrooms with ample closet space. In unit laundry, central AC, one garage parking for one car. Available 8/1/20, don't miss!