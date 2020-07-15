All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 284 Harvard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
284 Harvard Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:07 AM

284 Harvard Street

284 Harvard Street · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Mid-Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

284 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
9/1 move-in in elevator building. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in-building. Centrally located, renovated studio just 5 minutes walk to the Central Square MBTA station. Brand new kitchen + newly renovated bathroom with new hardwood floors. Wall AC Included. 3 minutes walk to Whole Foods grocery store. Close to H Mart, Target, restaurants bars, pharmacies, banks, and Hubway bike racks. Located just halfway between Harvard and MIT. Close to Inman Square, Kendall Square. Unit is available for move in any time between 7/1-9/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Harvard Street have any available units?
284 Harvard Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Harvard Street have?
Some of 284 Harvard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
284 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 284 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 284 Harvard Street offer parking?
No, 284 Harvard Street does not offer parking.
Does 284 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 284 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 284 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 284 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 284 Harvard Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity