284 Harvard Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

9/1 move-in in elevator building. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in-building. Centrally located, renovated studio just 5 minutes walk to the Central Square MBTA station. Brand new kitchen + newly renovated bathroom with new hardwood floors. Wall AC Included. 3 minutes walk to Whole Foods grocery store. Close to H Mart, Target, restaurants bars, pharmacies, banks, and Hubway bike racks. Located just halfway between Harvard and MIT. Close to Inman Square, Kendall Square. Unit is available for move in any time between 7/1-9/1.