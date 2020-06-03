All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:43 PM

27 Wheeler St #124

27 Wheeler Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Wheeler Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful condo on corner lot available for immediate occupancy! This apartment features durable cherry hardwood floors, a private patio for fresh air, and an in-unit washer and dryer saving you the hassle of waiting long lines at the laundromat. Lots of light flows throughout the open floor plan and tall ceilings creating a bright luxurious feel. Public transportation is located just a minute from the property and offers access to Harvard Square in just 10 minutes. Commuting around the city is a breeze with a quick drive to Storrow, Memorial Dr, or the Pike. With little to be desired, you will want to start your Summer living here, call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Wheeler St #124 have any available units?
27 Wheeler St #124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Wheeler St #124 have?
Some of 27 Wheeler St #124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Wheeler St #124 currently offering any rent specials?
27 Wheeler St #124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Wheeler St #124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Wheeler St #124 is pet friendly.
Does 27 Wheeler St #124 offer parking?
No, 27 Wheeler St #124 does not offer parking.
Does 27 Wheeler St #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Wheeler St #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Wheeler St #124 have a pool?
No, 27 Wheeler St #124 does not have a pool.
Does 27 Wheeler St #124 have accessible units?
No, 27 Wheeler St #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Wheeler St #124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Wheeler St #124 does not have units with dishwashers.
