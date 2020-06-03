27 Wheeler St #124

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful condo on corner lot available for immediate occupancy! This apartment features durable cherry hardwood floors, a private patio for fresh air, and an in-unit washer and dryer saving you the hassle of waiting long lines at the laundromat. Lots of light flows throughout the open floor plan and tall ceilings creating a bright luxurious feel. Public transportation is located just a minute from the property and offers access to Harvard Square in just 10 minutes. Commuting around the city is a breeze with a quick drive to Storrow, Memorial Dr, or the Pike. With little to be desired, you will want to start your Summer living here, call today to schedule a showing!