252 Walden St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

252 Walden St.

252 Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

252 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July or August! Rare, extra charming Huron Village 1bd/2bth townhouse. Spacious 1500sf layout. Living room with bay window, dining room, fully equipped kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and new refrigerator, laundry and full bath on 1st level. Massive suite with bay window, big closets, office/den, balcony and full bath with clawfoot tub on 2nd level. Yard and exclusive use of driveway. Breezy walk to nearby green spaces, Porter Square and the Red Line! Heat & hot water included and dog friendly too!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

