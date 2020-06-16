252 Walden St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available July or August! Rare, extra charming Huron Village 1bd/2bth townhouse. Spacious 1500sf layout. Living room with bay window, dining room, fully equipped kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and new refrigerator, laundry and full bath on 1st level. Massive suite with bay window, big closets, office/den, balcony and full bath with clawfoot tub on 2nd level. Yard and exclusive use of driveway. Breezy walk to nearby green spaces, Porter Square and the Red Line! Heat & hot water included and dog friendly too!



Terms: One year lease