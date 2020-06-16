231 Norfolk St

Amenities
This sunny 3rd floor is being totally renovated. 2 Brand new bathrooms ( with designer tile showers), New kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances ( D/W & disp, 36" double door fridge, microwave & Gas stove) and Granite counters, There is also a Hi Efficiency Washer & dryer in the apartment. There sizes of the Bedrooms are approximately : 11'x16' / 8.5'x12' / 16'x11' / 9'x10' & 12'x13'. NOTE *** There is No Separate Living room in this apartment but there is room for a small couch in the Large kitchen and there is wiring for a wall mounted flat screen TV. *****SAMPLE PHOTOS***(Reference #146352)