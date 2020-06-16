231 Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

This sunny 3rd floor is being totally renovated. 2 Brand new bathrooms ( with designer tile showers), New kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances ( D/W & disp, 36" double door fridge, microwave & Gas stove) and Granite counters, There is also a Hi Efficiency Washer & dryer in the apartment. There sizes of the Bedrooms are approximately : 11'x16' / 8.5'x12' / 16'x11' / 9'x10' & 12'x13'. NOTE *** There is No Separate Living room in this apartment but there is room for a small couch in the Large kitchen and there is wiring for a wall mounted flat screen TV. *****SAMPLE PHOTOS***(Reference #146352)