231 Norfolk St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

231 Norfolk St

231 Norfolk Street · (617) 401-9292
Location

231 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This sunny 3rd floor is being totally renovated. 2 Brand new bathrooms ( with designer tile showers), New kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances ( D/W &amp; disp, 36" double door fridge, microwave &amp; Gas stove) and Granite counters, There is also a Hi Efficiency Washer &amp; dryer in the apartment. There sizes of the Bedrooms are approximately : 11'x16' / 8.5'x12' / 16'x11' / 9'x10' &amp; 12'x13'. NOTE *** There is No Separate Living room in this apartment but there is room for a small couch in the Large kitchen and there is wiring for a wall mounted flat screen TV. *****SAMPLE PHOTOS***(Reference #146352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Norfolk St have any available units?
231 Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Norfolk St have?
Some of 231 Norfolk St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
231 Norfolk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Norfolk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Norfolk St is pet friendly.
Does 231 Norfolk St offer parking?
No, 231 Norfolk St does not offer parking.
Does 231 Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Norfolk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 231 Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 231 Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 231 Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Norfolk St has units with dishwashers.
