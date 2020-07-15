23 Pine St

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Minutes walk to MIT, Kendall Sq or Central Sq! Walkscore is 96 and Bikescore is 100! Bright and cheerful 2BR unit on the 2nd floor of a cozy 3 family house. Recently updated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Wood floors throughout. Updated tiled bathroom. Walk to restaurants, shops, H-Mart, the biotech hubs in East Cambridge & Kendall & subway train. Property is located on one way side street, right next to large park & across from a smaller park, so lots of natural sunlight throughout the bright unit. Gas baseboard heat. Laundry hook ups in the basement. Hurry, won't last!