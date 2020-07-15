All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

23 Pine St

23 Pine Street · (617) 874-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Pine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Minutes walk to MIT, Kendall Sq or Central Sq! Walkscore is 96 and Bikescore is 100! Bright and cheerful 2BR unit on the 2nd floor of a cozy 3 family house. Recently updated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Wood floors throughout. Updated tiled bathroom. Walk to restaurants, shops, H-Mart, the biotech hubs in East Cambridge & Kendall & subway train. Property is located on one way side street, right next to large park & across from a smaller park, so lots of natural sunlight throughout the bright unit. Gas baseboard heat. Laundry hook ups in the basement. Hurry, won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Pine St have any available units?
23 Pine St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Pine St have?
Some of 23 Pine St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 23 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 23 Pine St offer parking?
No, 23 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 23 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Pine St have a pool?
No, 23 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 23 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
