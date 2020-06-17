Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

217 Thorndike Street - 109 Available 07/01/20 Incredible 1 bed near Kendall Square - Garage parking, laundry in unit, central air - Large 1 bedroom condo available close to bustling Kendall Square. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedroom. Closets are very generous for this size and style of unit. Laundry in Unit. Unit has central air conditioning. There is a garage parking spot included in the rent and unit has private entrance. Additional storage in the basement. The building is professionally managed and has an elevator. The complex has a common roof deck. Pet friendly.



The location is amazing, just a block from Kendall Square, a short walk to the Red Line T Cambridge Street.



*Can be partially furnished with sleeper couch, dining table and chairs if interested.



