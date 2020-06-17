All apartments in Cambridge
217 Thorndike Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

217 Thorndike Street

217 Thorndike Street · (617) 202-3815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 Thorndike Street - 109 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
217 Thorndike Street - 109 Available 07/01/20 Incredible 1 bed near Kendall Square - Garage parking, laundry in unit, central air - Large 1 bedroom condo available close to bustling Kendall Square. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedroom. Closets are very generous for this size and style of unit. Laundry in Unit. Unit has central air conditioning. There is a garage parking spot included in the rent and unit has private entrance. Additional storage in the basement. The building is professionally managed and has an elevator. The complex has a common roof deck. Pet friendly.

The location is amazing, just a block from Kendall Square, a short walk to the Red Line T Cambridge Street.

*Can be partially furnished with sleeper couch, dining table and chairs if interested.

(RLNE5771642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Thorndike Street have any available units?
217 Thorndike Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Thorndike Street have?
Some of 217 Thorndike Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Thorndike Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 Thorndike Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Thorndike Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Thorndike Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 Thorndike Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 Thorndike Street does offer parking.
Does 217 Thorndike Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Thorndike Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Thorndike Street have a pool?
No, 217 Thorndike Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 Thorndike Street have accessible units?
No, 217 Thorndike Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Thorndike Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Thorndike Street does not have units with dishwashers.
