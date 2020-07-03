194 Prospect Street

Amenities

**ACADEMIC YEAR FURNISHED RENTAL ONLY SEPT 2020-JUN 2021** Spectacular new construction luxury townhouse in the heart of Cambridge. Open kitchen/dining/living, perfect for entertaining. Chef's kitchen with gas cooking, tons of counter space, and all the amenities you would expect in a high end renovation. Recessed lights, cathedral ceilings, skylights, 2 heating/cooling zones, and tons of light are just some of the details. First floor features utilities and storage. Second floor is main living area with a full bath and smaller bedroom. Third floor features master suite with additional home office area. Outdoor space includes a private, 3rd floor deck off the master suite as well as a common, fenced patio/garden area behind the property. All utilities included in the rent. No pets, no exceptions.