Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

194 Prospect Street

194 Prospect Street · (781) 704-3193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

194 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit R · Avail. now

$4,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
**ACADEMIC YEAR FURNISHED RENTAL ONLY SEPT 2020-JUN 2021** Spectacular new construction luxury townhouse in the heart of Cambridge. Open kitchen/dining/living, perfect for entertaining. Chef's kitchen with gas cooking, tons of counter space, and all the amenities you would expect in a high end renovation. Recessed lights, cathedral ceilings, skylights, 2 heating/cooling zones, and tons of light are just some of the details. First floor features utilities and storage. Second floor is main living area with a full bath and smaller bedroom. Third floor features master suite with additional home office area. Outdoor space includes a private, 3rd floor deck off the master suite as well as a common, fenced patio/garden area behind the property. All utilities included in the rent. No pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Prospect Street have any available units?
194 Prospect Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Prospect Street have?
Some of 194 Prospect Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 194 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 194 Prospect Street offer parking?
No, 194 Prospect Street does not offer parking.
Does 194 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Prospect Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 194 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.
