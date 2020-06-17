All apartments in Cambridge
16 Marie Ave.

16 Marie Avenue · (617) 804-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Marie Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Location, location, location. Extra Large and super sunny 3 bedroom 1-bath apartment. Features hardwood floors, elk, dishwasher in eat-in kitchen, two decks, laundry, parking (Cambridge - Inman Square) Ideally located. Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry renovated in 2014 (except for floor). Bathroom renovated in 2014. Laundry in basement for exclusive use. Lots of closet space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Enclosed front deck and back deck for exclusive use. Cable and Internet ready. Off-street parking for one car included. Basement with lots of storage space.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Marie Ave. have any available units?
16 Marie Ave. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Marie Ave. have?
Some of 16 Marie Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Marie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Marie Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Marie Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Marie Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 16 Marie Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Marie Ave. does offer parking.
Does 16 Marie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Marie Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Marie Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Marie Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Marie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Marie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Marie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Marie Ave. has units with dishwashers.
