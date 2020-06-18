All apartments in Cambridge
156 Mount Auburn

156 Mount Auburn Street · (617) 864-4600
Location

156 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Prime 3rd floor office space available (No living space), located just outside Harvard Square. Owner strongly prefers leasing to an architect. Currently occupied by the owner/architect, this space is set up perfectly for someone to come in and quickly and easily set up shop. Use of existing office equipment and furnishing is negotiable, or tenant can bring his own. It is an open area with high ceilings, skylights and plenty of light. All utilities are included. The conference area, kitchen, storage, and bathroom are not included in the square footage.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Mount Auburn have any available units?
156 Mount Auburn has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 156 Mount Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
156 Mount Auburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Mount Auburn pet-friendly?
No, 156 Mount Auburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 156 Mount Auburn offer parking?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not offer parking.
Does 156 Mount Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Mount Auburn have a pool?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not have a pool.
Does 156 Mount Auburn have accessible units?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Mount Auburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Mount Auburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Mount Auburn does not have units with air conditioning.
