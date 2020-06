Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

3 Available 09/01/20 Superb 2 bed 1 bath in Cambridgeport available for a September 1 move-in. Enjoy a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, new recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout! Heat and hot water are included in this gem. Laundry in basement. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in this highly sought after location!



Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/156-magazine-st-cambridge-ma-02139-usa-unit-3/4c3c0314-8f2f-4415-930a-c0abed8be9be



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806972)