Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed new construction recently renovated air conditioning

Large, brand new 2 bed on 2nd floor of small completely renovated and redesigned building. Basically new construction. Almost never see this sort of quality on the rental market. Steps to Central Sq Redline. Fully applianced kitchen, central AC, laundry in unit. Truly 1st class. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's very close by. Basically perfect. Blows the competition away. (Reference #170944)