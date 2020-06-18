All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 120 Rindge Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
120 Rindge Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

120 Rindge Ave.

120 Rindge Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

120 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
concierge
conference room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome, a new concept in boutique luxury rental living. Located right in the middle of the exciting and bustling Davis Square, Porter Square, and Alewife areas, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined residential neighborhood. Everything is designed to enrich quality of life. It's innovative, stylish, contemporary living. It's living better. Indulge with private on-site parking, residents' fitness center, community lawn and grilling areas, organic food delivery, concierge services, courtesy bicycles, courtesy conference room, and your luxuriously appointed apartment home.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Rindge Ave. have any available units?
120 Rindge Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Rindge Ave. have?
Some of 120 Rindge Ave.'s amenities include parking, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Rindge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Rindge Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Rindge Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 120 Rindge Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 120 Rindge Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 120 Rindge Ave. does offer parking.
Does 120 Rindge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Rindge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Rindge Ave. have a pool?
No, 120 Rindge Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 120 Rindge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 120 Rindge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Rindge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Rindge Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 Rindge Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity