All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 12 Shepard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
12 Shepard St.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 PM

12 Shepard St.

12 Shepard Street · (617) 396-7181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

12 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Ground level, two-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance, located on beautiful Shepard Street in Harvard Law School area, between Harvard Square and Porter Square. Directly around the corner from the red line train and express bus line. A short walk to Harvard University, Starbucks, restaurants and bars, grocery store, shopping, and gym. Heat and hot water included. The apartment features newer hardwood floors throughout, a dishwasher, disposal, new fridge, new stove and new windows. The property also includes a yard--perfect for summertime! Street parking available. Ground level unit of multi family home Separate entrance Laundry on site

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Shepard St. have any available units?
12 Shepard St. has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Shepard St. have?
Some of 12 Shepard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Shepard St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Shepard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Shepard St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Shepard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 12 Shepard St. offer parking?
No, 12 Shepard St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Shepard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Shepard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Shepard St. have a pool?
No, 12 Shepard St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Shepard St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Shepard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Shepard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Shepard St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 Shepard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity