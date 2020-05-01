12 Shepard St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Ground level, two-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance, located on beautiful Shepard Street in Harvard Law School area, between Harvard Square and Porter Square. Directly around the corner from the red line train and express bus line. A short walk to Harvard University, Starbucks, restaurants and bars, grocery store, shopping, and gym. Heat and hot water included. The apartment features newer hardwood floors throughout, a dishwasher, disposal, new fridge, new stove and new windows. The property also includes a yard--perfect for summertime! Street parking available. Ground level unit of multi family home Separate entrance Laundry on site



Terms: One year lease