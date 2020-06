Amenities

1 bedroom condo available in the heart of HARVARD SQ, only 1 minute walk to the REDLINE! Heat and hot water INCLUDED. Updated, modern, great location! Move in APRIL 1 or a little sooner! Exposed brick, laundry in building, utilities included, hardwood floors, gas stove and more! Pet negotiable Sorry, no off street parking at building.



Terms: One year lease