Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

117 Pleasant Street

Location

117 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
117 Pleasant Street Apt #2A-117, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* LAST PAID MONTH FREE. Close to both Central Square Back Bay, and the Charles River, this Cambridgeport 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment features a large kitchen. All Bedrooms fit Queen size beds. Hardwood floors. Shared balcony with adjacent unit. This apartment is cat-friendly. [ Published 13-Jul-20 / ID 3621656 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Pleasant Street have any available units?
117 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 117 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 117 Pleasant Street offer parking?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Pleasant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Pleasant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
