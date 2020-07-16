11 Meacham

Amenities

- 3-bed/2-bath first floor apartment in Cambridge - Rare A+ location, short 5-minute walk to Davis Square, red line, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, and more - Living room with gleaming hardwood floors - Dining room with built-in hutch - One massive bedroom with double door closets and two other large bedrooms - all can comfortably fit queens - Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove - Two bathrooms, one recently updated with newer stand-up shower and tiling - Washer/dryer in-unit - Central AC and central heat - Private deck - Shared patio and massive yard - All snow removal/yard work handled by owner