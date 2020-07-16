All apartments in Cambridge
/
11 Meacham Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- 3-bed/2-bath first floor apartment in Cambridge - Rare A+ location, short 5-minute walk to Davis Square, red line, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, and more - Living room with gleaming hardwood floors - Dining room with built-in hutch - One massive bedroom with double door closets and two other large bedrooms - all can comfortably fit queens - Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove - Two bathrooms, one recently updated with newer stand-up shower and tiling - Washer/dryer in-unit - Central AC and central heat - Private deck - Shared patio and massive yard - All snow removal/yard work handled by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Meacham have any available units?
11 Meacham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Meacham have?
Some of 11 Meacham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Meacham currently offering any rent specials?
11 Meacham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Meacham pet-friendly?
No, 11 Meacham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 11 Meacham offer parking?
No, 11 Meacham does not offer parking.
Does 11 Meacham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Meacham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Meacham have a pool?
No, 11 Meacham does not have a pool.
Does 11 Meacham have accessible units?
No, 11 Meacham does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Meacham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Meacham has units with dishwashers.
