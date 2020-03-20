All apartments in Cambridge
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1010 Mass Ave.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:27 PM

1010 Mass Ave.

1010 Massachusetts Ave · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Riverside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Harvard and Central Square! Heat and hot water is included with this large unit! Features separable living room plus an office space with closet that could serve as a spare bedroom.! Classic stone-front elevator building. Hardwood floors in living area and bedroom, huge walk-in closet space. High ceilings, large windows, large kitchen w/gas stove. Bright new laundry room, and inside bicycle storage. Off-street parking is available. Very well-maintained, controlled- access building. 24-hr emergency maintenance. Great location, between Harvard Square/Central Square!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Mass Ave. have any available units?
1010 Mass Ave. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Mass Ave. have?
Some of 1010 Mass Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Mass Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Mass Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Mass Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Mass Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1010 Mass Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Mass Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1010 Mass Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Mass Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Mass Ave. have a pool?
No, 1010 Mass Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Mass Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1010 Mass Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Mass Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Mass Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
