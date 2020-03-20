1010 Mass Ave.

Amenities
Harvard and Central Square! Heat and hot water is included with this large unit! Features separable living room plus an office space with closet that could serve as a spare bedroom.! Classic stone-front elevator building. Hardwood floors in living area and bedroom, huge walk-in closet space. High ceilings, large windows, large kitchen w/gas stove. Bright new laundry room, and inside bicycle storage. Off-street parking is available. Very well-maintained, controlled- access building. 24-hr emergency maintenance. Great location, between Harvard Square/Central Square!
Terms: One year lease