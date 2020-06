Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and bright multi-level Four+ bedroom Single Family townhouse with an attached garage just steps away from Harvard University! This unbelievable home features hardwood floors throughout, an open-concept first floor with a large living room, separate dining area and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room has sliders leading to a private front deck and the dining area leads to a large private back deck with a patio below. The second level features three bedrooms, all with plenty of windows and closet space and a full bathroom. The third floor boasts an expansive master suite with it's own full bathroom and an additional private deck. There is also a finished lower level with a "den" size room that works well as an office/TV room and a 3rd full bathroom with a stackable washer/dryer. The lower level has direct access to the attached garage. This property is a unique offering in the most desirable of locations. For further information and Showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease