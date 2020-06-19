All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

97 Marion St. 2S

97 Marion St · (617) 319-5787
Location

97 Marion St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 277 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213

*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.

Available NOW (JUNE).

BROOKLINE / COOLIDGE CORNER.

CLEAN, WELL-MAINTAINED STUDIO.

GREAT VALUE for the NEIGHBORHOOD!

HEAT & HOT WATER Included.
HARDWOOD FLOORS.
On-Site LAUNDRY.

WALK to: The T, Lots of RESTAURANTS & SHOPS,
TRADER JOE'S and STOP & SHOP, COOLIDGE CORNER CINEMA, & More.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Marion St. 2S have any available units?
97 Marion St. 2S has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 Marion St. 2S have?
Some of 97 Marion St. 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Marion St. 2S currently offering any rent specials?
97 Marion St. 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Marion St. 2S pet-friendly?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S offer parking?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not offer parking.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S have a pool?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not have a pool.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S have accessible units?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Marion St. 2S have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Marion St. 2S does not have units with air conditioning.
