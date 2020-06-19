97 Marion St. 2S

Amenities
*** GREAT VALUE for COOLIDGE CORNER STUDIO!! *** - Property Id: 271213
*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.
Available NOW (JUNE).
BROOKLINE / COOLIDGE CORNER.
CLEAN, WELL-MAINTAINED STUDIO.
GREAT VALUE for the NEIGHBORHOOD!
HEAT & HOT WATER Included.
HARDWOOD FLOORS.
On-Site LAUNDRY.
WALK to: The T, Lots of RESTAURANTS & SHOPS,
TRADER JOE'S and STOP & SHOP, COOLIDGE CORNER CINEMA, & More.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271213
Property Id 271213
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5869191)