All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 90 Browne St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
90 Browne St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

90 Browne St.

90 Browne Street · (781) 535-9945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

90 Browne Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED~Available now! Tastefully renovated second floor unit in a 3 unit brownstone in Coolidge Corner. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, central AC and in unit laundry. Master bedroom has a full bathroom, second full bathroom has a jacuzzi. Private enclosed porch overlooks beautifully maintained yard. Minutes away from Longwood Medical Area, parks, restaurants, shopping, T and more! One parking space included in the rent! Can be rented unfurnished for $4995 and fully furnished for $5499. Lease term may be flexible, please inquire. Melissa Deutsch Broker/Owner Legacy Homes & Estates

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Browne St. have any available units?
90 Browne St. has a unit available for $5,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Browne St. have?
Some of 90 Browne St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Browne St. currently offering any rent specials?
90 Browne St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Browne St. pet-friendly?
No, 90 Browne St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 90 Browne St. offer parking?
Yes, 90 Browne St. does offer parking.
Does 90 Browne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Browne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Browne St. have a pool?
No, 90 Browne St. does not have a pool.
Does 90 Browne St. have accessible units?
No, 90 Browne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Browne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Browne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Browne St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Browne St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 90 Browne St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity