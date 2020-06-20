90 Browne St.

Amenities

FURNISHED~Available now! Tastefully renovated second floor unit in a 3 unit brownstone in Coolidge Corner. This unit features hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, central AC and in unit laundry. Master bedroom has a full bathroom, second full bathroom has a jacuzzi. Private enclosed porch overlooks beautifully maintained yard. Minutes away from Longwood Medical Area, parks, restaurants, shopping, T and more! One parking space included in the rent! Can be rented unfurnished for $4995 and fully furnished for $5499. Lease term may be flexible, please inquire. Melissa Deutsch Broker/Owner Legacy Homes & Estates



Terms: One year lease