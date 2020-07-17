All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 85 Winchester St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
85 Winchester St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

85 Winchester St.

85 Winchester Street · (617) 804-5655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful sunny three bedroom a short walk to the MBTA Green C-Line and Coolidge Corner. Heat and hot water included. Hardwood Floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, quiet professional building with no students. Good credit required. No broker fees. No security deposit needed. Call today before its gone! Easy commutes to 90/95/128/16/20/30/60/9 and Newtonville, Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT, West Newton, Chestnut Hill, Auburndale, Cambridge, Watertown Square, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Wellesley, Needham, Brookline, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, Brighton, Oak Square, etc To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/greg

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Winchester St. have any available units?
85 Winchester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 85 Winchester St. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Winchester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Winchester St. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Winchester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 85 Winchester St. offer parking?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not offer parking.
Does 85 Winchester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Winchester St. have a pool?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Winchester St. have accessible units?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Winchester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Winchester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Winchester St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 85 Winchester St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity