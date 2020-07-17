85 Winchester St.

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful sunny three bedroom a short walk to the MBTA Green C-Line and Coolidge Corner. Heat and hot water included. Hardwood Floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, quiet professional building with no students. Good credit required. No broker fees. No security deposit needed. Call today before its gone! Easy commutes to 90/95/128/16/20/30/60/9 and Newtonville, Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT, West Newton, Chestnut Hill, Auburndale, Cambridge, Watertown Square, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Wellesley, Needham, Brookline, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, Brighton, Oak Square, etc To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/greg



Terms: One year lease