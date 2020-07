Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

This unit is on the 2nd floor of a modern apartment building and has a lovely balcony off the living room. The galley kitchen is equipped with dishwasher and disposal. Plush carpeting throughout and lots of closet space are just a few of the amenities this unit has to offer. Heat, hot water and one covered parking space are included in the price of the rent. Laundry is on-site.