Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

79 Brook St 3R

79 Brook St · (207) 356-1327
Location

79 Brook St, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Brookline Village 3 Bed; W/D in Unit, Porch 9/1 - Property Id: 297029

Deceptively underpriced 3 bedroom unit in Brookline Village. Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner, and the C / D lines. Amenities are the key differentiator - laundry in unit, private balcony, and 3 even sized bedrooms. Large hall closet and plenty of storage throughout! Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297029
Property Id 297029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Brook St 3R have any available units?
79 Brook St 3R has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Brook St 3R have?
Some of 79 Brook St 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Brook St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
79 Brook St 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Brook St 3R pet-friendly?
No, 79 Brook St 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 79 Brook St 3R offer parking?
No, 79 Brook St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 79 Brook St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Brook St 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Brook St 3R have a pool?
No, 79 Brook St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 79 Brook St 3R have accessible units?
No, 79 Brook St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Brook St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Brook St 3R has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Brook St 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Brook St 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
