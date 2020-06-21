79 Brook St 3R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Brookline Village 3 Bed; W/D in Unit, Porch 9/1 - Property Id: 297029



Deceptively underpriced 3 bedroom unit in Brookline Village. Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner, and the C / D lines. Amenities are the key differentiator - laundry in unit, private balcony, and 3 even sized bedrooms. Large hall closet and plenty of storage throughout! Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate! Virtual tour available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297029

Property Id 297029



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844165)