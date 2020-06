Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming and Sunny Home in Washington Square - Property Id: 277665



Large and sunny second floor of a multi-family home. Plenty of character and built-in features included, with large bedrooms and an inviting layout. Steps from Washington Square in Brookline - easy access to the C line, Griggs Park and more; the perfect neighborhood for professionals looking for a quiet place to call home. Heat and hot water included in rent, available 8/1 - don't miss out on this hidden gem! Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277665

Property Id 277665



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851124)