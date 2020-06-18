66 Marshal St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The apartment 66 marshall St, Unit 6, Brookline, MA 02246 is available for rent starting September 1, 2020. The apartment is located just steps to the Green line, Coolidge Corner, and Longwood medical area. With 1080sqf, the apartment offers 2 large high ceilings bedrooms, living room, and 1 sunny office room. Back to large green garden, The apartment is featuring luxury renovation. With Harvey majesty wood windows, eat in kitchen with cherry cabinet and granite top counter and beautiful ceramic floor, new appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher), beautiful bathroom, and 1 assigned parking space, the apartment offers lots of comforts to its occupants.



Terms: One year lease