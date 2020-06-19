All apartments in Brookline
60 Babcock St 22

60 Babcock Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

60 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 22 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Unit 22 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Coolidge Corner Luxury Apt - Property Id: 267040

Incredible Coolidge Corner location! Easy access to the heart of Brookline and both the B and C lines, all in a quiet neighborhood. Fully renovated unit with a private 7th floor balcony, granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom, and floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood floors throughout and all the "finer touches" of a luxury unit included. Professionally managed building, incl. central air and elevators, with covered parking available for rent. Available 8/1, heat and hot water included - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267040
Property Id 267040

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5758524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Babcock St 22 have any available units?
60 Babcock St 22 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Babcock St 22 have?
Some of 60 Babcock St 22's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Babcock St 22 currently offering any rent specials?
60 Babcock St 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Babcock St 22 pet-friendly?
No, 60 Babcock St 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 offer parking?
Yes, 60 Babcock St 22 does offer parking.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Babcock St 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 have a pool?
No, 60 Babcock St 22 does not have a pool.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 have accessible units?
No, 60 Babcock St 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Babcock St 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Babcock St 22 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Babcock St 22 has units with air conditioning.
