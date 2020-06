Amenities

Location, Location, Location. Top floor 3 Bed 2 Bath condo in the heart of Coolidge Corner where everything is right out your front door. Steps to coffee shops, restaurants & parks. HW floors throughout, bay window and LG washer & dryer in unit. Each room features mini split air conditioning units that will keep you comfortable in the summer months. Heat & hot water is included in the rent. Tandem off street parking spaces available for rent.