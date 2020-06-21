All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

5 Smythe St. 1S

5 Smythe Street · (617) 319-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Smythe Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
JUNE 1 * RENOVATED 3 BR/2 BATH * BROOKLINE VILLAGE - Property Id: 272466

*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.

Available NOW (JUNE).

Brookline Village.

3 bedroom / 2 Bath.

Beautiful, Newly Renovated House with lots of Natural Woodwork, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, New Bathrooms, and Natural Light.

On-Site Laundry.

Great Location!
Close to Rt. 9, Many Restaurants, Shops and Banks.
Just a Short Walk from the Green Line T (Brookline Hills and Brookline Village).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272466
Property Id 272466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have any available units?
5 Smythe St. 1S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Smythe St. 1S have?
Some of 5 Smythe St. 1S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Smythe St. 1S currently offering any rent specials?
5 Smythe St. 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Smythe St. 1S pet-friendly?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S offer parking?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S does not offer parking.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have a pool?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S does not have a pool.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have accessible units?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Smythe St. 1S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Smythe St. 1S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Smythe St. 1S does not have units with air conditioning.
