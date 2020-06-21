5 Smythe St. 1S

Amenities
JUNE 1 * RENOVATED 3 BR/2 BATH * BROOKLINE VILLAGE - Property Id: 272466
*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.
Available NOW (JUNE).
Brookline Village.
3 bedroom / 2 Bath.
Beautiful, Newly Renovated House with lots of Natural Woodwork, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, New Bathrooms, and Natural Light.
On-Site Laundry.
Great Location!
Close to Rt. 9, Many Restaurants, Shops and Banks.
Just a Short Walk from the Green Line T (Brookline Hills and Brookline Village).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272466
Property Id 272466
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5858914)