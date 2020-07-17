Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Here you have a well maintained and clean 3 and a half bedroom in the heart of Brookline Village! You are just one and a half blocks away from the train station, one block away from the Pierce school, and less than a mile to the Longwood Medical area. The unit comes with 3 large bed rooms, one small bedroom or office, large formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and separate living room. In unit washer dryer, and HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. This is the perfect home for someone looking to take advantage of all of Brookline's perks, while staying within budget. Close to many shops, public transportation, elementary and high school, and more. This unit is de-leaded. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Call to schedule your appointment now.



Terms: One year lease