Brookline, MA
38 Linden
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

38 Linden

38 Linden Street · (857) 829-2686
Location

38 Linden Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here you have a well maintained and clean 3 and a half bedroom in the heart of Brookline Village! You are just one and a half blocks away from the train station, one block away from the Pierce school, and less than a mile to the Longwood Medical area. The unit comes with 3 large bed rooms, one small bedroom or office, large formal dining room, eat in kitchen, and separate living room. In unit washer dryer, and HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. This is the perfect home for someone looking to take advantage of all of Brookline's perks, while staying within budget. Close to many shops, public transportation, elementary and high school, and more. This unit is de-leaded. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Call to schedule your appointment now.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Linden have any available units?
38 Linden has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 38 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
38 Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Linden is pet friendly.
Does 38 Linden offer parking?
No, 38 Linden does not offer parking.
Does 38 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Linden have a pool?
No, 38 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 38 Linden have accessible units?
No, 38 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Linden have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Linden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Linden have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Linden does not have units with air conditioning.
