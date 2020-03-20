37 Baker Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill

Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore. There is an enclosed sun room, perfect for an office space or study, bonus room in the basement perfect for an entertainment room or workout space, and an enormous master suite. There is a private backyard with a garden area and patio or grilling. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished, ask agent for details. Short distance to Baker School and easy access to Green Line, or quick commute to the city. Very close to Allandale Farm and the Shops at Putterham.



Terms: One year lease