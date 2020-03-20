All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

37 Baker Cir.

37 Baker Circle · (857) 829-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Baker Circle, Brookline, MA 02467
South Brookline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
Huge single family rental! This four/five-bedroom home has 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, with bonus room galore. There is an enclosed sun room, perfect for an office space or study, bonus room in the basement perfect for an entertainment room or workout space, and an enormous master suite. There is a private backyard with a garden area and patio or grilling. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished, ask agent for details. Short distance to Baker School and easy access to Green Line, or quick commute to the city. Very close to Allandale Farm and the Shops at Putterham.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Baker Cir. have any available units?
37 Baker Cir. has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Baker Cir. have?
Some of 37 Baker Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Baker Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Baker Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Baker Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 37 Baker Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 37 Baker Cir. offer parking?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 37 Baker Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Baker Cir. have a pool?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Baker Cir. have accessible units?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Baker Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Baker Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Baker Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
