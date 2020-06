Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace some paid utils

Spacious 2 bedroom in Washington Square with one large bedroom plus second bedroom/office, beautiful hardwood floors through out, decorative fireplace and good closet space. Large eat-in kitchen. Heat and hot water included. Parking space available for $175/mo. Near parks, restaurants and shops with easy access to green line C and D trains. No pets, No smokers, Portable laundry/washer allowed with lease addendum. No dishwasher.