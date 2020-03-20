303 Tappan St.

Amenities

Get this now! New and Gut Renovated Stunning 3/4 Bed 2 Bath in Washington Sq, Gut Reno Available for a July 1st move-in or earlier. All applicants must have good credit, no exceptions. You and your roommates would be the first to live in this beautiful 3/4 bedroom apartment. It feature a new quartz/stainless kitchen, 2 tile bathrooms, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located just a few minutes walk from Beacon St shops, restaurants, supermarket, C & D line T and all that Washington Sq has to offer. The apartment has 2 private porches and the building offers common laundry in the basement. Unfortunately, no pets and no undergraduates. Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. ID#BG165842738



