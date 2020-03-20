All apartments in Brookline
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

303 Tappan St.

303 Tappan Street · (617) 942-1472
Location

303 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Get this now! New and Gut Renovated Stunning 3/4 Bed 2 Bath in Washington Sq, Gut Reno Available for a July 1st move-in or earlier. All applicants must have good credit, no exceptions. You and your roommates would be the first to live in this beautiful 3/4 bedroom apartment. It feature a new quartz/stainless kitchen, 2 tile bathrooms, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located just a few minutes walk from Beacon St shops, restaurants, supermarket, C & D line T and all that Washington Sq has to offer. The apartment has 2 private porches and the building offers common laundry in the basement. Unfortunately, no pets and no undergraduates. Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of inquiry or showing. ID#BG165842738

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Tappan St. have any available units?
303 Tappan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 303 Tappan St. have?
Some of 303 Tappan St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Tappan St. currently offering any rent specials?
303 Tappan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Tappan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Tappan St. is pet friendly.
Does 303 Tappan St. offer parking?
No, 303 Tappan St. does not offer parking.
Does 303 Tappan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Tappan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Tappan St. have a pool?
No, 303 Tappan St. does not have a pool.
Does 303 Tappan St. have accessible units?
No, 303 Tappan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Tappan St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Tappan St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Tappan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Tappan St. does not have units with air conditioning.
