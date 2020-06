Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to 30 Stearns Rd #205 Brookline! IN PERSON SHOWINGS BEGIN June 28th! Ready for move in 7/1. Convenient location to Coolidge Corner, Longwood Medical Center and the C train/Green line! The building entryway leads the common area & elevator that takes you up to your clean and bright condo. Enter the unit and note the 1/2 bath with granite counters. The kitchen has stainless appliances & granite counter tops. The spacious master bedroom has a nice sized walk in closet. The full bathroom is in the master bedroom and has granite counter tops. The combination living room/dining room has glowing hardwood floors and a balcony overlooking the community in ground pool. The 2nd bedroom/study has no closet. There is a laundry room on the lower level. Unit controlled heat and central air. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Garage parking IS available for an additional $250 per month. Tenant pays 1 month rent as fee to be shared 50/50 with a co-broke.