25 Davis Ave.

New listing in the Heart of Brookline Village. Come check out this spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath duplex with laundry in the unit. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, hardwood floors run throughout, good size bedrooms, 2 floors of living space, 12 ft ceilings, and a finished basement perfect for a playroom or guest room. The building is located just steps to Brookline Village, public transportation, Emerson Gardens Park, the Cypress St playground and numerous shops and cafes. 1 parking spot is included in the rent and an additional spot is available for $200/month. The apartment is available for either August 1 or September 1 move in. This will not last!



Terms: One year lease