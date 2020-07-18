All apartments in Brookline
25 Davis Ave.
25 Davis Ave.

25 Davis Avenue · (617) 407-0094
Location

25 Davis Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
New listing in the Heart of Brookline Village. Come check out this spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath duplex with laundry in the unit. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, hardwood floors run throughout, good size bedrooms, 2 floors of living space, 12 ft ceilings, and a finished basement perfect for a playroom or guest room. The building is located just steps to Brookline Village, public transportation, Emerson Gardens Park, the Cypress St playground and numerous shops and cafes. 1 parking spot is included in the rent and an additional spot is available for $200/month. The apartment is available for either August 1 or September 1 move in. This will not last!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Davis Ave. have any available units?
25 Davis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 25 Davis Ave. have?
Some of 25 Davis Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Davis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Davis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Davis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Davis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 25 Davis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Davis Ave. offers parking.
Does 25 Davis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Davis Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Davis Ave. have a pool?
No, 25 Davis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Davis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 25 Davis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Davis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Davis Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Davis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Davis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
