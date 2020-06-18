All apartments in Brookline
227 Summit Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

227 Summit Ave.

227 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bath condo rental at "The Grand" condo building centrally located in Brookline in the Driscol School district. This rarely available and highly sought after rental features granite & marble kitchen, custom granite bath vanities, & beautiful mahogany floors, fireplace, California style closets, central air, washer/dryer, private roof deck cabana with incredible views of the city & two storage units. The pet friendly building has a heated pool, concierge, security and, a common patio. One parking spot included in the rental

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Summit Ave. have any available units?
227 Summit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 227 Summit Ave. have?
Some of 227 Summit Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Summit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
227 Summit Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Summit Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Summit Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 227 Summit Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 227 Summit Ave. does offer parking.
Does 227 Summit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Summit Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Summit Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 227 Summit Ave. has a pool.
Does 227 Summit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 227 Summit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Summit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Summit Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Summit Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Summit Ave. has units with air conditioning.
