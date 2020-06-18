227 Summit Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bath condo rental at "The Grand" condo building centrally located in Brookline in the Driscol School district. This rarely available and highly sought after rental features granite & marble kitchen, custom granite bath vanities, & beautiful mahogany floors, fireplace, California style closets, central air, washer/dryer, private roof deck cabana with incredible views of the city & two storage units. The pet friendly building has a heated pool, concierge, security and, a common patio. One parking spot included in the rental



Terms: One year lease