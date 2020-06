Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

FABULOUS FRONT FACING CORNER UNIT IN COOLIDGE CORNER! THE UNIT FEATURES WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AC,HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, PLENTY OF SPACE FOR LIVING AND DINING AREA. CONSTRUCTION WAS BUILT IN 2006 SO VERY CLEAN AND MODERN. FABULOUS LOCATION EASY WALK TO LONGWOOD MEDICAL, C AND D GREENLINE , FAST COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN. PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $200 A MONTH.



Terms: One year lease