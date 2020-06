Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

HALF FEE PAID! One of a kind listing! MASSIVE Beacon Street 5 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Wonderful original wood detail. Gigantic open living room with GREAT light and storage. BIG kitchen with modern appliances and room for a table. Small 5th bedroom/office off kitchen. Other 4 bedrooms are massive, one with a 3-season porch. Two full bathrooms. Directly on the C-Line and D-Line. Must see apartment for 9/1. Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease