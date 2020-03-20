1822 Beacon St.

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous layout. Huge closets. Equal sized bedrooms. Heat and hot water are included w/ rent. Cats allowed. Laundry available Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. Located on a very broad stretch of Beacon Street in Brookline and near Cleveland Circle. Very handy to Brookline parks, Brighton recreation fields, skating and swimming, the T's Green Line and family shopping and services of all kinds. The neighborhood has a fair number of students and professionals as well as many long-time family residents, and the eclectic mixture makes it an interesting and active place to live.