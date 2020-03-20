All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
1822 Beacon St.
1822 Beacon St.

1822 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
some paid utils
Gorgeous layout. Huge closets. Equal sized bedrooms. Heat and hot water are included w/ rent. Cats allowed. Laundry available Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. Located on a very broad stretch of Beacon Street in Brookline and near Cleveland Circle. Very handy to Brookline parks, Brighton recreation fields, skating and swimming, the T's Green Line and family shopping and services of all kinds. The neighborhood has a fair number of students and professionals as well as many long-time family residents, and the eclectic mixture makes it an interesting and active place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Beacon St. have any available units?
1822 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 1822 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Beacon St. is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
