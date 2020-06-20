All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1748 Beacon St 10

1748 Beacon Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

1748 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 Parking Included! Spacious and Open 2 bed - 9/1 - Property Id: 284109

Not to be missed - PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious and underpriced garden level 2 bed in a Brookline registered historic building - perfect commuter location with easy access to the Dean Rd / Tappan St C line stops, Star Market, Washington Square restaurants and shops, and more! This unit has a full sized open kitchen, open floorplan, two large bedrooms, laundry on site, and parking / heat and hot water included. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284109
Property Id 284109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have any available units?
1748 Beacon St 10 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1748 Beacon St 10 have?
Some of 1748 Beacon St 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Beacon St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Beacon St 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Beacon St 10 pet-friendly?
No, 1748 Beacon St 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Beacon St 10 does offer parking.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Beacon St 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have a pool?
No, 1748 Beacon St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have accessible units?
No, 1748 Beacon St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 Beacon St 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Beacon St 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 Beacon St 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
