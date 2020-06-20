1748 Beacon St 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 Parking Included! Spacious and Open 2 bed - 9/1 - Property Id: 284109



Not to be missed - PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious and underpriced garden level 2 bed in a Brookline registered historic building - perfect commuter location with easy access to the Dean Rd / Tappan St C line stops, Star Market, Washington Square restaurants and shops, and more! This unit has a full sized open kitchen, open floorplan, two large bedrooms, laundry on site, and parking / heat and hot water included. Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794567)