Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Brand new renovated first floor two bedroom apartment on Beacon St.. Steps to the Green Line (C) (D). Large sunny open concept kitchen and living room. New cabinets with granite counter-tops. New appliances and systems. Central AC. Hardwood floors throughout. New cabinets and Granite counter tops. Massive bathroom and tiled shower. Call today for showings!