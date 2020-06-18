All apartments in Brookline
1679 Beacon St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

1679 Beacon St.

1679 Beacon Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1679 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Wonderful Washington Square top floor Brookline June 2 bedroom in GREAT courtyard directly on Beacon Street! Heat and hot water included in the rent. Updated kitchen with great light and space! Nice porch off the kitchen! Two evenly sized bedrooms! Large living room with condo-sized windows allows maximum natural light! Beautiful grass courtyard out the window. Historic Beacon brownstone gives you the feel of old Boston! Steps to the C and D Line, Star Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Golden Temple, Barcelona, and Publick House! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Beacon St. have any available units?
1679 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1679 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1679 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1679 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1679 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1679 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1679 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1679 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
