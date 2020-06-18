1679 Beacon St.

Amenities

Wonderful Washington Square top floor Brookline June 2 bedroom in GREAT courtyard directly on Beacon Street! Heat and hot water included in the rent. Updated kitchen with great light and space! Nice porch off the kitchen! Two evenly sized bedrooms! Large living room with condo-sized windows allows maximum natural light! Beautiful grass courtyard out the window. Historic Beacon brownstone gives you the feel of old Boston! Steps to the C and D Line, Star Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Golden Temple, Barcelona, and Publick House! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease