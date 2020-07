Amenities

Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 Sprawling Brookline Luxury Condominium



The only rental unit available in Washington Square's landmark Knickerbocker building. Located at 1601 Beacon St. This 3rd floor unit offers an extremely spacious layout. 2 bedrooms- both with ensuite bathrooms- and a separate den area closed with glass french doors on one side of the unit and an extra half bath. Master is very large and includes a BIG walk-in closet and bath with shower and double vanity!

The kitchen is updated with black stone countertops and stainless steel appliances and opens into the enormous and very sunny living room. Balcony overlooking Beacon St. on the far end of the room and gas fireplace as your centerpiece. Plenty of storage including a large pantry, laundry room and additional locked storage on the first floor.

One garage parking spot is included in the rent, possible second space available to rent- inquire within!

No Pets Allowed



